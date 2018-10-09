‘Two Indian refiners contract Iranian crude for November’

Indian Oil has booked Iranian oil “as usual”, said Singh when asked about the quantity of oil bought. Indian Oil has booked Iranian oil “as usual”, said Singh when asked about the quantity of oil bought.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that two Indian oil refiners have contracted Iranian crude oil for November without having clarity on whether India will get a waiver from the US with regard to the impending sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation.

“There are various things being discussed with all concerned authorities and the world leadership have acknowledged that India’s domestic requirements need to be fulfilled,” added Pradhan while speaking at The Energy Forum workshop.

The US sanction on Iran will come into effect from November 4, 2018. India is also considering payments to Iran for its crude oil in rupee terms, said Indian Oil chairman Sanjiv Singh.

Iran is the third-largest supplier of crude oil to India which procured 10 per cent of its requirement from the Gulf country during 2017-18. Indian Oil has booked Iranian oil “as usual”, said Singh when asked about the quantity of oil bought.

Pradhan added that India today is in a position to be part of the international oil dialogue given its demand. India is suffering due to high oil prices as well as a weakening rupee which has led to high retail fuel prices in the domestic market.

With FE inputs

