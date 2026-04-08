Sugar supply situation ‘stable’ despite stocks at nine-year-low, says cooperative federation chief

"The problem today is that the all-India average ex-mill price of sugar is about Rs 3,850 per quintal, while our cost of production is Rs 4,100 or so. We are incurring loss of Rs 250 for every quintal of sugar, affecting our liquidity and resulting in mounting cane dues to farmers," he added.

India’s sugar supply situation is “stable” for now, but the government must take steps to ensure the industry’s financial health and its ability to make timely payments to cane growers.

“The country’s sugar production in the 2025-26 season (October-September) is likely be around 281 lakh tonnes (lh) after factoring in an estimated 28 lt diversion towards ethanol manufacturing,” said Harshvardhan Patil, president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd.

With opening stocks of 50 lt, the total sugar availability of 331 lt can comfortably cover the domestic consumption requirement of 280 lt and another 10 lt of exports for this season.

The projected closing stocks for 2025-26, at 41 lt, will be the lowest since the 39.4 lt of 2016-17, but that is still reasonably balanced, according to Patil.