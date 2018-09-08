Subsidy to power consumers, Centre proposes DBT scheme

Currently, a distribution company is the one which supplies electricity to consumers. (Representational Image/File) Currently, a distribution company is the one which supplies electricity to consumers. (Representational Image/File)

The Centre proposed a major reform in the power sector on Friday when it issued a draft amendment to Electricity Act, 2003, stating that if any state government wants to provide subsidy to any category of consumer, it “shall be through direct benefit transfer (DBT)” only.

States across the country give subsidised electricity to various categories of consumers — including farmers — and this is one of the primary reasons why many distribution companies (discoms) across the country are in huge debt currently. If a consumer gets the subsidy directly in bank accounts under DBT, the Centre expects that the discoms would not accumulate debt here onwards.

The draft amendment has also proposed that the distribution company and the supply company, which ultimately gives electricity to the consumer, would be different. Currently, a distribution company is the one which supplies electricity to consumers.

The draft also stated that there would be more than one electricity supplier in a particular area, and the consumers would be free to choose any one of them. It also stated that supply company would have the obligation to supply 24×7 power to its consumers. In case the distribution company interrupts the power flow to the supply company, the former would be fined, as per the amendment.

“In case of power cuts other than reasons attributable to distribution or supply licensee as the case may be or technical faults an appropriate penalty, as determined by the SERC (State Electricity Regulatory Commission) … shall be levied on the Distribution Company and credited to the account of the respective consumers,” the draft stated.

The government has given 45 days for anyone to comment on this draft.

The final version would be then prepared after considering the comments and it would be placed before Parliament for approval. In order to stop electricity theft, the draft has proposed that smart meters would have to be compulsorily installed by all supply companies.

