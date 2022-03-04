Global rally, local rise: Fuel hike looms as OMCs to revise prices

Consumers are set to face significantly higher petrol and diesel prices starting next week, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) restart daily price revisions, amid soaring crude oil prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The price of Brent crude has risen around 30 per cent since the beginning of February amid mounting concerns about stable supply of oil and gas. India imports about 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012. By 11:27 am ET, it was 0.1 per cent up at $113.08.

Despite rocketing crude oil prices and calls for increase in oil production, the OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries has announced that it would maintain a planned production increase of only 4,00,000 barrels per day in April, keeping production 8.3 per cent lower than reference production levels. “Our estimate is that at current levels of excise duty an increase of Rs 10-12 per litre (in the price of diesel and petrol) to allow OMCs to get back to some positive marketing margins. The government may reduce excise duty to alleviate the impact of any such increase to a certain extent,” said Probal Sen, analyst at ICICI Securities. In Delhi, petrol is currently retailing at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Sen added City Gas Distribution companies would also likely have to hike prices in April to pass on a $2-3 per mmbtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) increase in natural gas prices.

State-owned OMCs have kept the prices of petrol and diesel constant since November 4, when the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 per litre, respectively. The price of Brent crude has risen around 44 per cent since the last revision in pump prices. Daily price revisions are likely to be restarted next week as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur conclude. OMCs had also held fuel prices constant for over two months during key state elections in 2021, with pump prices rising sharply after the polls. Ordinarily, domestic prices are revised daily and benchmarked to a 15-day rolling average of global prices of petrol and diesel.

Experts noted that the OMCs had benefited from higher refining margins since November and that inventory gains from the rise in crude oil prices would also protect their earnings from the impact of negative marketing margins in the short run. Gross Refining Margin is the difference between the price of crude oil and the value of petroleum products produced using crude oil in a refinery. Inventory gains are gains from revaluation crude oil stock held with OMCs in line with higher international prices.

“OMCs will also take into account the higher refining margins they are making. In November, benchmark Singapore GRMs were at $5 per barrel and the February average is $7.3 per barrel,” said Sen.

Despite the excise duty cut in November, Central levies on petrol and diesel are still Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre higher than pre-pandemic levels. Icra estimated that a full rollback of excise duties to pre-pandemic level would cost the government Rs 90,000 crore in revenues in the next fiscal, taking into account a Rs 2-hike on excise duty on unblended fuels which will come into effect in October 2022.