Reliance on coal soars as weak rains drag hydro output by 19.5%

However, coal supplies to the power sector gathered some pace in June, with dispatches by Coal India Ltd (CIL) — the country’s largest coal miner — rising 7.5% y-o-y, according to company data.

The country is leaning more heavily on coal to meet surging electricity demand this summer, as rainfall deficit has squeezed hydropower output. Hydro generation fell 19.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 13,361.96 million units (MU) in June, down from 16,593.07 MU a year earlier, according to data from the National Power Portal.

At the same time, coal-fired generation climbed to 117,677.69 MU in June 2026, the highest for the month in the past three years. That was 13.9% higher than June 2025, 3.9% above June 2024, and 14% higher than June 2023.

Coal-fired generation increased amid a 40% rainfall deficit in June, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal rainfall for July as well. The weak monsoon has also kept electricity demand elevated for cooling and irrigation, pushing peak power demand to 264.76 gigawatts (GW) in June.