Gold ticks higher as virus fears counter gains in equities

Five hundred gram gold bars, produced by Swiss manufacturer Argor Hebaeus SA, sit in a storage tray in this arranged photograph at Aranypiac Kft in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg) Five hundred gram gold bars, produced by Swiss manufacturer Argor Hebaeus SA, sit in a storage tray in this arranged photograph at Aranypiac Kft in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg)

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by worries over surging coronavirus cases, while an uptick in risk appetite among investors limited upside for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,776.29 per ounce by 0709 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,785.

“We’re seeing some big gains in Hong Kong and Chinese share markets,” and that sort of growth-positive movement is generally expected to weigh on gold, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

Asian shares scaled a four-month high on bets for super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery, with investors awaiting US services sector activity data for June later in the day.

Financial markets have regained lost ground as a raft of positive economic readings lifted sentiment, although a spike in COVID-19 cases renewed worries about a swift economic recovery.

However, the huge amount of stimulus and evidence in other markets signalling a shift in focus back towards infection rates could help gold “maintain its elevated status,” CMC’s McCarthy said.

In the first four days of July alone, 15 US states reported record increases in new cases of COVID-19, which has killed around 130,000 Americans.

“With increasing number of US states imposing lockdowns again, it should result in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet continuing to grow and interest rates kept low, which would in turn provide underlying support for gold markets,” Phillip Futures said in a note.

Lower interest rates and widespread central bank stimulus tend to support bullion, which has risen nearly 17% so far this year.

On the technical front, spot gold is biased to break a resistance at $1,778 per ounce and rise into $1,788-$1,795 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palladium fell 0.7% to $1,910.61 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.7% to $813.79. Silver gained 0.2% to $18.07.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.