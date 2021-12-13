Power consumption up 1.3% in first 10 days of December

Power consumption grew by 1.3 per cent in the first ten days of this month to 34.23 billion units (BU) over the same period a year ago, according to data from the Power Ministry.

In 2020, power consumption was 33.78 BU during December 1 to 10. In the entire month of December 2020, consumption was 105.62 BU, up from 101.08 BU in December 2019. Experts are of the view that power consumption as well as demand would grow at a steady pace in December with improvement in economic activities across the country.

During the first 10 days of December this year, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day, touched 169.12 Gigawatt (GW) compared to 165.42 GW in the same period in 2020. The peak power demand met in December 2020 was 182.78 GW up from 170.49 GW in December 2019.

— WITH PTI