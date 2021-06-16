Soaring petrol price: List of states where fuel rate breached Rs 100/litre mark

Chennai: An attendant of a fuel station in Chennai on Friday, June 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Fuel prices have been touching record highs in India this year, especially last month. Petrol—the key auto fuel— has either crossed or inched closer to Rs 100 per litre mark across most cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal and Hyderabad.

Although soaring fuel prices eased up a bit during March and April, there has been a constant increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel by oil marketing companies (OMCs) since May 4.

Due to the consistent rise over the past one month, petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark in seven states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka.

Explained | Why petrol and diesel prices are continuing to rise in India

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital where the petrol price hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. On Monday, Hyderabad joined this list and Bengaluru is inching towards the landmark with petrol rate retailing at Rs 99.89.

Similarly, Diesel also hit the three-figure mark during the past weekend when Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, which has the highest fuel rates in the country, scaled the psychological mark of Rs 100. Currently, petrol here is selling at Rs 107.79 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 100.51 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation’s data. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district – the second-costliest place for auto fuels, petrol is priced at Rs 107.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 98.43.

Here are the key cities where petrol has either touched Rs 100/litre or near the mark