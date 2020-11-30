scorecardresearch
Petrol price crosses Rs 90 per litre-mark in Bhopal

Petrol rate was Rs 90.05 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre in Bhopal on Monday, said Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Associations president Ajay Singh.

By: PTI | Bhopal | November 30, 2020 4:48:29 pm
A petrol pump attendant wearing a personal protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 90 per litre mark in the state capital on Monday.

He said that crude prices are going up due to increasing demand following the easing of coronavirus-induced-lockdown across the world.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Besides, the rates are also more in Madhya Pradesh due to a higher rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), he said.

According to Singh, the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh is 39 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

These rates are higher compared to other states, he said.

Singh said that in some cities of Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have crossed Rs 91 mark for the first time.

