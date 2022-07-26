Petrol Diesel Today Price: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol and Diesel Rate for Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged the country for the 65th straight day on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. Simultaneously, in Mumbai, a litre of petrol is selling at Rs 106.31, while that of diesel is priced at Rs 94.27, as per the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced a reduction in value-added tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively, following which the prices of the two key auto fuels were cut across the state. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were reduced by Rs 5.04 and Rs 3.01, respectively.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, depending on local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the two automotive fuels are subject to excise duty collected by the Centre.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) usually alter the prices for petrol and diesel on a daily basis, depending on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the international market, as well as foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $1.51 (1.4 per cent), to $106.66 a barrel by 0339 GMT, extending a 1.9 per cent gain in the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery increased $1.36 (1.4 per cent), to $98.04 a barrel, having gained 2.1 per cent on Monday, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, July 26, 2022: