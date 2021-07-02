Petrol, diesel sales rise on easing curbs

Petrol and diesel sales rose month-on-month in June as an increasing number of states relaxed Covid-related travel curbs, according to sales data of leading state-owned oil marketing companies.

Diesel consumption in June rose 9.5 per cent to 5,357 thousand metric tonnes (tmt), while petrol sales rose 18.2 per cent to 2,120 tmt in June over last month.

Diesel sales were down 1.8 per cent compared to June 2020 which was also impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions, while petrol sales rose 5.7 per cent, compared to year-ago period. Sales of both fuels were lower than June 2019.

Auto wholesales shift gears

Mumbai: Wholesale auto despatches saw a sharp jump across segments in June compared to the same month last year as well as the preceding months. However, barring Maruti Suzuki, the despatches are still lower than what it was in June, 2019 for all other manufacturers.

The reason for the sharp turnaround in June this year is because dealerships and plants reopened.

Maruti Suzuki, which reported sales of 1.26 lakh units in the domestic market, inched closer to its despatches of 1.3-1.5 lakh units during normal times. Hyundai Motor India sold 40,496 units during June, a 90 per cent gain over June of last year, but 4 per cent fall from 2019 levels. Tata Motors witnessed a year-on-year increase of 125 per cent in June sales volumes to 43,704 units on the back of good sales in both passenger and commercial vehicles, but the wholesale despatches declined nearly 11 per cent, as against June 2019. —FE