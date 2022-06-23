scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Petrol, diesel rates today, June 23, 2022: Check fuel rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices on June 23, 2022: In Bengaluru, petrol is retailing at Rs 101.94 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 87.89 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63, while that of diesel is available for Rs 94.24. Keep reading to find out fuel rates in other capital cities.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 12:14:55 pm
Petrol & Diesel Rates Today: (Photo: File/Representational)

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, June 23, 2022, remained unchanged across the nation for the 32nd consecutive day.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available for Rs 101.94 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.89 per litre. Simultaneously, in Chennai, petrol retails at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel in the city costs Rs 94.24 per litre.

Both of these major automotive fuels experienced their most recent price change on May 22. The cost of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 and that of diesel by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Read |Selling diesel at Rs 20-25/ltr loss, petrol at Rs 14-18/ltr loss: Private retailers to government

The pricing of these crucial automotive fuels changed only once in the previous month, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced an Rs 8 reduction in petrol excise duty and a Rs 6 reduction in diesel excise duty, on May 21. As a result of the decision, petrol and diesel prices were reduced on May 22.

In India, the price of petrol and diesel varies from one state to the next based on local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the central government levies an excise levy on automotive fuels.

In general, OMCs adjust the price of gasoline and diesel on a daily basis depending on the average price of benchmark fuel in the global market over the previous 15-days as well as foreign exchange rates.

Explained |India’s emerging twin deficit problem

In the international market, oil prices continued to pull back on Thursday, dropping more than 2% as investors recalibrated assessments of recession risks and fuel demand amid interest rate hikes in major economies, news agency Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had skidded $2.6, or 2.7%, to $103.46 a barrel by 0330 GMT. Brent crude futures slid $2.5, or 2.3%, to $109.22 a barrel, the report said.

Check out the fuel prices as available in the major cities on Thursday, June 23, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

