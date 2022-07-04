Petrol, Diesel rates today, July 4, 2022: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai: Prices of petrol and diesel remained stagnant across the country for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday, July 4, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel stands available for Rs 89.62 per litre. Simultaneously, in Mumbai, one litre of petrol retails at Rs 111.35, while that of diesel costs Rs 97.28.

The last time the rates of both vital auto fuels were adjusted was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee cut in excise duty on petrol and a 6-rupee drop on diesel on May 21. As a result of this decision, petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and Rs 7.05 per liter respectively in the national capital on May 22.

State-to-state variations in the cost of petrol and diesel in India are caused by local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. In addition, there is an excise tax imposed by the national government on auto fuels.

Last week, the Center imposed a tax of Rs 6 per litre on petrol and ATF exports and Rs 13 per litre on diesel exports. In addition, a tax of Rs 23,230 per tonne was introduced to local crude oil output to counteract producers’ windfall profits from high oil prices abroad.

Usually, oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust the price of petrol and diesel on a daily basis depending on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the international market as well as foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices fell on Monday, paring gains from the previous session, as fears of a global recession weighed on the market even as supply remains tight amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for September slipped 36 cents (0.3 per cent) to $111.27 a barrel at 0300 GMT, having jumped 2.4 per cent on Friday, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery dropped 34 cents (0.3 per cent) to $108.09 a barrel, after climbing 2.5 per cent on Friday, the report said.

Here are the fuel rates in the key cities of India on Monday, July 4, 2022: