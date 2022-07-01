Petrol Diesel Prices Today, July 1,2022: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru: Prices of petrol and diesel remained the same across the nation for the 40th straight day.

In Mumbai, petrol remains available for Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel in the city remains available for Rs 97.28 per litre. Simultaneously, in Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72, while that of diesel costs Rs 89.62.

Prices for both the key automotive fuels were last altered on May 22, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an Rs 8 reduction in petrol excise duty and a Rs 6 reduction in diesel excise duty on May 21. Following the announcement, the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 and that of diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Fuel and diesel prices in India differ from state to state depending on local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from that, the central government levies excise duty on the two automotive fuels.

Petrol-Diesel export duty hiked by government, no impact on domestic fuel prices

The Centre earlier today announced the imposition of a Rs 6 per litre tax on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on exports of diesel. Furthermore, it added a levy of Rs 23,230 per tonne to domestic crude oil production to offset producers’ windfall profits from high oil prices abroad, according to a government notification.

Generally, OMCs modify petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market over the previous 15-days as well as foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices eased on Friday as lingering fears of a recession demand weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were down 20 cents (0.2%) at $108.83 a barrel by 0428 GMT, giving up earlier gains of over $1; WTI crude futures for August delivery slid 37 cents (0.4%) to $105.39 a barrel, also surrendering an early gain of nearly $1, the report said.

Here are the fuel rates in the key cities of India on Friday, July 1, 2022: