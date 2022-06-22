Petrol and diesel prices today, June 22, 2022: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major cities

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today in Mumbai, Banglore, Kolkata, Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, remained steady across the country for the 31st consecutive day.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is available for Rs 111.35, while diesel in the city retails at Rs 97.28. At the same time, in Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62 per litre.

Both the key motor fuels faced their last price alteration on May 22. The price of petrol and diesel were each decreased by Rs 8.69 and Rs 7.05, respectively in the national capital.

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 8 reduction in petrol excise duty and a Rs 6 decrease in diesel on May 21, the prices of these essential automotive fuels changed for the only time in the past month. On May 22, petrol and diesel prices decreased as a result of the move.

State-to-state variations in the cost of petrol and diesel in India are caused by local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. In addition, a central government-mandated excise fee is placed on automotive fuels.

In the global market, oil prices dived more than $4 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by US President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on the country’s major energy firms to help ease the pain for drivers during peak summer consumption, news agency Reuters reported.

By 0425 GMT US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were off lows but still down $4.04 (3.7%) to $105.48 a barrel. Similarly, Brent crude futures dropped $3.87 (3.4%) to $110.78 a barrel, the report said.

Check out the rates of petrol and diesel as available in the major cities on Wednesday, June 22, 2022: