Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Petrol Diesel Today in India: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities

Petrol Price Today, 25 August 2022: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

Petrol Diesel Price Today in India: Images taken at a petrol pump in Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 95th straight day across the country on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of the two auto fuels have not altered across India over three months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government on July 14 reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent crude rose 45 cents (0.4 per cent) to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents (0.3 per cent) at $95.21 a barrel, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, August 25, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:38:31 pm
