Petrol Diesel Today in India: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities

Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 95th straight day across the country on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of the two auto fuels have not altered across India over three months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government on July 14 reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent crude rose 45 cents (0.4 per cent) to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents (0.3 per cent) at $95.21 a barrel, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, August 25, 2022: