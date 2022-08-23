scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today, August 23, 2022: In Delhi, petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

Petrol-Diesel Price Latest Updates Today: A petrol pump in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Petrol Diesel Latest Rates: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 93rd consecutive day across the country on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The prices of the two auto fuels have not altered across India over three months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government on July 14 reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

The price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The prices of petrol and diesel in the country differ in every state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. The central government too levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Generally, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, Brent crude gained 42 cents (0.4 per cent) to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents (0.4 per cent) to $90.76 a barrel, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, August 23, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:25:18 pm
