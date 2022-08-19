scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today, August 19, 2022: In Delhi, petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

Petrol Diesel Price in India | Petrol Diesel Today | Petrol Price | Diesel Price | Petrol Diesel RatePetrol-Diesel Price Latest Updates Today: A petrol pump employee refuelling a motorcycle. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 89th consecutive day across the country on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The prices of the two auto fuels have not altered across India in nearly three months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government on July 14 reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

The price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The prices of petrol and diesel in the country differ in every state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. The central government too levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Generally, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, Brent was down 45 cents to $96.18, while US crude fell 38 cents to $90.12 per barrel, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, August 19, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 11:13:36 am
