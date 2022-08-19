Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 89th consecutive day across the country on Friday, August 19, 2022.
The prices of the two auto fuels have not altered across India in nearly three months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government on July 14 reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
The price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The prices of petrol and diesel in the country differ in every state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. The central government too levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Subscriber Only Stories
Generally, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
In the international market, Brent was down 45 cents to $96.18, while US crude fell 38 cents to $90.12 per barrel, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, August 19, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
“I would marry Messi at any moment”, says former Argentina player
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
How IP College started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
“I would marry Messi at any moment”, says former Argentina player
Nope movie review: A remarkable addition to Jordan Peele’s genre
Qualcomm Is Plotting a Return to Server Market With New Chip
Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA obtains custody of five key accused
Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thailand
Dhanashree quashes divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Don’t believe in rumours about our relationship’
No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he makes it four wins in a row, beats Aronian
Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C
Sisodia CBI raid: Anticipating AAP protest outside Modi, Shah residences, Delhi Police increases deployment
‘You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna’: Devdutt Pattanaik