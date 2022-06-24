Petrol and diesel prices today, June 24, 2022: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the 33rd day in a row on Friday, June 24, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel sells at Rs 89.62 per litre. At the same time, in Mumbai petrol costs Rs 111.35 per litre, while a litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28.

The prices of both key motor fuels were last altered on May 22 when the price of petrol experienced a reduction of Rs 8.69, while diesel saw a change in the price by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee reduction in petrol excise duty and a 6-rupee reduction in diesel excise duty on May 21, the prices of these essential vehicle fuels moved for the last and the only time in the previous month. Petrol and diesel prices were lowered on May 22 as a result of the decision.

The cost of petrol and diesel varies from state to state in India, depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Also, a separate excise tax is imposed on motor fuels by the central government.

Generally, the price of petrol and diesel is adjusted by the OMCs on a daily basis, based on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the global market and the foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices traded sideways on Friday, after briefly rising nearly $1 per barrel, as the market balanced fears of slower demand from cooling US economic activity with supply uncertainty, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were trading down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $110.00 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $104.46 a barrel. Prices fell around 1.5% in the previous session, the report said.

Check out the fuel rates as available in the major cities on Friday, June 24, 2022: