Friday, June 24, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices today, June 24, 2022: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities

Petrol and diesel rates on June 24, 2022: In Delhi, petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Simultaneously, in Mumbai, one litre of petrol retails at Rs 111.35, while that of diesel is available for Rs 97.28. Read further to find out fuel prices in other major cities. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 12:03:53 pm
Petrol & Diesel Rates Today (Photo: File/Representational)

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the 33rd day in a row on Friday, June 24, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel sells at Rs 89.62 per litre. At the same time, in Mumbai petrol costs Rs 111.35 per litre, while a litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28.

The prices of both key motor fuels were last altered on May 22 when the price of petrol experienced a reduction of Rs 8.69, while diesel saw a change in the price by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee reduction in petrol excise duty and a 6-rupee reduction in diesel excise duty on May 21, the prices of these essential vehicle fuels moved for the last and the only time in the previous month. Petrol and diesel prices were lowered on May 22 as a result of the decision.

JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
Explained |Why was there a fuel shortage in India this month?

The cost of petrol and diesel varies from state to state in India, depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Also, a separate excise tax is imposed on motor fuels by the central government.

Generally, the price of petrol and diesel is adjusted by the OMCs on a daily basis, based on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the global market and the foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices traded sideways on Friday, after briefly rising nearly $1 per barrel, as the market balanced fears of slower demand from cooling US economic activity with supply uncertainty, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were trading down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $110.00 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $104.46 a barrel. Prices fell around 1.5% in the previous session, the report said.

Check out the fuel rates as available in the major cities on Friday, June 24, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

