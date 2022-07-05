scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, July 5, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol Diesel Rates Today, July 5, 2022: In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 97.28 per litre. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62 per litre. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 2:05:15 pm
Petrol & Diesel Rates Today: (Photo: File/Representational)

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 44th consecutive day on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

In Mumbai petrol continues to retail at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel remains available for Rs 97.28 per litre, At the same time, in Delhi, one litre of petrol still stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while that of diesel remains available for Rs 89.62.

The prices of these two essential automotive fuels were last changed in May when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee reduction in petrol excise duty and a 6-rupee decrease in diesel excise duty. Following the announcement, the petrol and diesel rates in the national capital were decreased by Rs 8.69 per litre and Rs 7.05 per litre, respectively on May 22.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the central government levies an excise tax on automotive fuels.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>

Last week, the Centre had imposed a tax of Rs 6 per litre on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on diesel exports. A tax of Rs 23,230 per tonne was also added to the price of domestic crude oil production to offset producers’ windfall earnings from high oil prices abroad.

Read |Ban on wheat shipments, 15 per cent duty on gold imports, cesses on fuel exports — decisions show short-termism

The price of petrol and diesel is generally updated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a daily basis based on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the preceding 15 days in the global market and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as investors weighted supply concerns, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway, and worries about a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for September settlement edged up 0.2%, or 22 cents, to $113.73 a barrel by 0432 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.95, or 1.8%, to $110.38 a barrel, from Friday’s close, the report said.

Here are petrol and diesel rates in the key cities on Monday, July 4, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement