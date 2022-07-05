Petrol, Diesel Price Today, July 5, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 44th consecutive day on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

In Mumbai petrol continues to retail at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel remains available for Rs 97.28 per litre, At the same time, in Delhi, one litre of petrol still stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while that of diesel remains available for Rs 89.62.

The prices of these two essential automotive fuels were last changed in May when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee reduction in petrol excise duty and a 6-rupee decrease in diesel excise duty. Following the announcement, the petrol and diesel rates in the national capital were decreased by Rs 8.69 per litre and Rs 7.05 per litre, respectively on May 22.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the central government levies an excise tax on automotive fuels.

Last week, the Centre had imposed a tax of Rs 6 per litre on exports of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on diesel exports. A tax of Rs 23,230 per tonne was also added to the price of domestic crude oil production to offset producers’ windfall earnings from high oil prices abroad.

The price of petrol and diesel is generally updated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a daily basis based on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the preceding 15 days in the global market and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as investors weighted supply concerns, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway, and worries about a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for September settlement edged up 0.2%, or 22 cents, to $113.73 a barrel by 0432 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.95, or 1.8%, to $110.38 a barrel, from Friday’s close, the report said.

Here are petrol and diesel rates in the key cities on Monday, July 4, 2022: