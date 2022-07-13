scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Today in India, July 13, 2022: In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.28 per litre. In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Read further to check out fuel rates in your city. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 11:48:58 am
Diesel & Petrol Rates Today in India July 13, 2022: (Photo: Reuters/File)

Fuel Prices Today Latest Updates: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the nation for the 52nd consecutive day on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.28 per litre. At the same time, in Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise tax on petrol and diesel in May by Rs 8 and Rs 6, respectively. As a result, on May 22, the price of petrol and diesel in the national capital decreased by Rs. 8.69 per litre and Rs. 7.05 per litre, respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state in India depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Additionally, the two motor fuels are subject to an excise tax collected by the central government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Earlier this month, the Centre declared a Rs 6 per litre export duty on petrol and ATF and a Rs 13 per litre export duty on diesel. In order to offset producers’ windfall profits from high oil prices abroad, it also imposed a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne (by way of a special additional excise charge) on domestic crude oil being sold to domestic refineries at international parity rates.

Read |India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) typically modify the price of petrol and diesel on a daily basis depending on the benchmark fuel’s average price in the global market over the previous 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.2%, at $99.73 a barrel at 0325 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $95.94, Reuters data showed.

Read |Retail inflation eases, but still over 7%, IIP hits 12-month high of 19.6% in May

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities on Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh
Meet Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Laksh

Photos

In pictures: Muslims perform annual haj pilgrimage

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement