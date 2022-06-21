Petrol Diesel Prices Today, June 21, 2022: Check Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Petrol & Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Banglore, Chennai: Petrol and diesel retail at the same prices on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as they did over the past 30 days.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35, while that of diesel can be bought for Rs 97.28. At the same time, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel retails at Rs 89.62 per litre.

The rates of both key auto fuels were last altered on May 22 across the country. Petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

The only time the rates of both vital auto fuels were adjusted last month was when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee cut in excise duty on petrol and a 6-rupee drop on diesel in May 21. As a result of this decision, petrol and diesel prices were reduced across the country on May 22.

Fuel and diesel prices in India differ from state to state depending on local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from that, automotive fuels are subject to a central government-imposed excise levy.

In the international market, oil prices gained 1 per cent on Tuesday, recouping some of last week’s losses as investors focused on tight crude and fuel product supply rather than fears about future demand being dampened by a recession, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose $1.08, or about 1 per cent, to $115.21 a barrel at 0400 GMT, adding to a 0.9 per cent gain on Monday. The benchmark contract fell 7.3 per cent last week in its first weekly fall in five, the report said.

Here are the rates of petrol and diesel as available in the major cities on Tuesday, June 21, 2022: