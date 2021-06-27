Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 35p a litre

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 98.11 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.65 per litre.

Petrol price soared past Rs 100-a-litre mark in Tamil Nadu after fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each — the steepest in recent times, as per a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase took rates across the country to fresh highs with Tamil Nadu becoming the latest state to see petrol cross Rs 100-a- litre mark.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 98.11 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.65 per litre. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

While petrol had crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Ladakh, several towns in Tamil Nadu including Salem, Vellore and Cuddalore saw that level after the steep price hike.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.19 a litre while diesel comes for Rs 93.23 per litre.