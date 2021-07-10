Fuel prices hiked again; diesel nears Rs 90/litre-mark in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise and 26 paise per litre, respectively, on Saturday — the 38th time in 68 days that the rates have been increased.

Petrol is now priced at ₹100.91 per litre and diesel at 89.88 a litre in New Delhi. The cost of one litre petrol in Mumbai is now ₹106.93 and diesel ₹97.46. The highest fuel rates have been recorded in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar where pumps are selling petrol at ₹112.24 per litre and diesel at ₹103.15 a litre.

In July, petrol prices have been hiked six times already while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on four occasions. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after oil marketing companies resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the Assembly elections in key states.

The latest revision of India’s domestic fuel rates have made petrol costlier by ₹10.51 per litre and diesel by ₹9.15 a litre since May 4 in New Delhi.

Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark in May, followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. In June, Hyderabad and Bengaluru also joined them, followed by Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier this month, Chennai joined the list. Earlier this week, Delhi and Kolkata became the latest capital cities to cross the milestone.

As prices continue to soar, there have been widespread protests by Opposition parties.