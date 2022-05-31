Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the ninth consecutive day across the country on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

During the month of May, the rates of both the key auto fuels were revised only on May 22 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $1.13 to a fresh two-month top of $122.80 a barrel at 0359 GMT. The more active August contract rose $1.34 to $118.94. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $118.25 a barrel, up $3.18 from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, May 31, 2022: