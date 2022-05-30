Petrol and diesel prices on May 30: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the eighth consecutive day across the country on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels saw a steep fall on May 22 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Subsequently, the state governments of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala too decreased VAT on petrol and diesel following Sitharaman’s call to provide further relief to consumers following a cut in excise duty by the Centre.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels. OMCs generally revise the rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates. In the global market, oil prices climbed on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see if the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports to sanction Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which expires on Tuesday, was up 37 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $119.80 a barrel at 0534 GMT, after rising to as high as $120.50 earlier in the session. The more active Brent contract for August rose 67 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $116.23 a barrel. Meanwhile US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 78 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $115.85 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week, the report said. Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, May 30, 2022: