Thursday, June 09, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices on June 9: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.35, while diesel costs Rs 97.28. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 12:06:58 pm
Petrol Diesel Latest Price Today: A petrol pump attendant fills petrol in a two-wheeler, in Guwahati, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 18th consecutive day across the country on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The rates were last revised on May 22 when petrol was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were revised only once last month when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Following the government’s decision petrol and diesel prices were cut across the country on May 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise the rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices extended gains, rising to their highest levels in three months on expectations for strong US demand and a recovery in China as COVID-19 curbs are eased, news agency Reuters reported.

Global benchmark Brent crude was last at $123.94 per barrel, up 0.29 per cent on the day. US crude added 0.19 per cent to $122.34, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, June 9, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

