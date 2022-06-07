Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 16th consecutive day across the country on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The rates were last revised on May 22 when petrol was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were revised only once last month when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Following the government’s decision petrol and diesel prices were cut across the country on May 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on an expected demand recovery in China as the world’s second-biggest economy relaxes tough COVID-19 curbs, and on doubts that a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were up 28 cents (0.2 per cent) at $119.79 barrel at 0601 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents (0.3 per cent) at $118.81 a barrel. The benchmark hit a three-month high of $120.99 on Monday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, June 7, 2022: