Petrol and diesel prices on June 6: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 15th consecutive day across the country on Monday, June 6, 2022. The rates were last revised on May 22 when petrol was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were revised only once last month when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Following the government’s decision petrol and diesel prices were cut across the country on May 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise the rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose more than $2 in early trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were up $1.80 (1.5 per cent) at $121.52 a barrel at 2319 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8 per cent gain from Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.63 (1.4 per cent) at $120.50 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99. The contract gained 1.7 per cent on Friday, the report said.