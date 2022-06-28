scorecardresearch
Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 28, 2022: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities

Petrol and diesel rates on June 28, 2022: In Delhi, petrol remains available for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Simultaneously, in Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 111.35 per litre, while one litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28. Read below to find out fuel prices in other major cities.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 1:06:19 pm
Petrol & Diesel Rates Today (Photo: File/Representational)

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 37th consecutive day on Tuesday (June 28, 2022).

In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. At the same time, in Mumbai, one litre of petrol retails at Rs 111.35, while that of diesel costs Rs 97.28 in the city.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state according to freight charges and local taxes (VAT). Additionally, the central government levies an excise fee on automotive fuels.

Both the key automotive fuels faced their last price alteration on May 22, when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 6 decrease in diesel on May 21. Following this, petrol price was reduced by Rs 8.69 and diesel was cut by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Read |Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices as filling stations go dry Colombo

The benchmark fuel’s average price in the international market over the previous 15 days as well as foreign exchange rates are factors considered by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to determine daily modifications to the price of petrol and diesel.

In the global market, oil prices rallied for a third day on Tuesday as major producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly while political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to those supply concerns, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.13, or 1%, to $110.7 a barrel at 0332 GMT, extending a 1.8% gain in the previous session, Brent crude futures advanced $1.26, or 1.1%, to $116.35 a barrel, adding to a 1.7% rise in the previous session, the report said.

Read |Rupee hits record low of 78.59 against US dollar in early trade

Check out the fuel rates in the major cities of the nation on Tuesday, June 28, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

