Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 19th straight day across the country on Friday, June 10, 2022. The rates of the two auto fuels were last revised on May 22 when petrol was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre and diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were revised only once last month when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Following the government’s decision petrol and diesel prices were cut across the country on May 22.

Both petrol and diesel prices in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices slipped on Friday but remained within touching distance of three-month highs as fears over new Covid-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighed solid demand for fuels in the United States, the world’s top consumer, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for August were down 77 cents (0.6 per cent) at $122.30 a barrel as of 0448 GMT after a 0.4 per cent decline the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell 72 cents (0.6 per cent) to $120.79 a barrel, having dropped 0.5 per cent on Thursday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, June 10, 2022: