Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

July 28, 2022 11:04:59 am
Petrol Diesel: The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 67th straight day across the country on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of the two auto fuels were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government earlier this month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the Centre charges an excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Subscriber Only Stories
Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
In the global market, Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20 (1.1 per cent) to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44 (1.5 per cent) after rising $2.28 in the previous session, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, July 28, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
NSO surveyors facing hurdles at Pune’s posh areas, high-rise residential societies: officials
Bengal school recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy
In Delhi court, daughter claims father recorded in-chamber custody proceeding, judge takes note
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan
YASASVI Scheme 2022: NATA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test; check details
George R R Martin tests positive for COVID-19, skips House of the Dragon premiere
Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing
BJP president Nadda staying away forced Bommai govt in Karnataka to pull plug on anniversary celebrations
Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film
Gmail brings new layout to all users: Here’s what to expect
Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims