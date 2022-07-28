Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel: The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 67th straight day across the country on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of the two auto fuels were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government earlier this month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the Centre charges an excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20 (1.1 per cent) to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44 (1.5 per cent) after rising $2.28 in the previous session, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, July 28, 2022: