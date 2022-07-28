scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today, July 28, 2022: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 11:04:59 am
Petrol Diesel Price in India | Petrol Diesel Today | Petrol Price | Diesel PricePetrol-Diesel Price Latest Updates Today: A petrol pump employee refueling. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Petrol Diesel: The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 67th straight day across the country on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of the two auto fuels were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government earlier this month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the Centre charges an excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20 (1.1 per cent) to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44 (1.5 per cent) after rising $2.28 in the previous session, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, July 28, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
As House stalemate continues, govt says does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

As House stalemate continues, govt says does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
Delhi

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement