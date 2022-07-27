scorecardresearch
Petrol Diesel Today Price: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today (27 July, 2022): In Mumbai petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel stands at Rs 94.27. In Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62. Keep reading to find out fuel rates for today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022
Petrol Diesel Rate Today:

Petrol Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rates remained the same across the nation for the 66th consecutive day on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Likewise, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62, as per the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively. As the result, the cost of the two major motor fuels was lowered throughout the state. The prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai were cut by Rs 5.04 and Rs 3.01, respectively.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state in India, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Furthermore, the two motor fuels are subject to excise duty imposed by the Centre.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are altered on a daily basis by the oil marketing companies (OMCs), depending on the average price of benchmark fuel over the preceding 15 days in the global market, as well as the foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, Brent crude futures were at $104.35 a barrel at 0250 GMT, down 5 cents ( 0.05 per cent). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents (0.1 per cent), to $95.07 a barrel. WTI had climbed nearly $1 earlier in the session, as per Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, July 27, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

