Monday, July 25, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check latest petrol and diesel rates in your city

Petrol Diesel Today (25 July): In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Simultaneously, in Delhi, one litre of petrol retails at Rs 96.72, while that of diesel costs Rs 89.62. Read further to find out fuel rates in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 12:08:05 pm
Petrol Price, Diesel Price: A petrol pump agent refuelling. (Express photo by Abhishek Saha)

Petrol Price Diesel Rate in India Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained stagnant for the 64th consecutive day on Monday, July 25, 2022.

In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27. Likewise, in Delhi, one litre of petrol is selling at Rs 96.72, while that of diesel costs Rs 89.62, as per the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

The prices of the two auto fuels were altered earlier this month in Maharashtra, when the state government announced a reduction in the value-added tax on petrol and diesel, by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively. Following this announcement, petrol and diesel rates were cut by Rs 5.04 and Rs 3.01, respectively, in Mumbai.

The price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). In addition, the Center has placed excise duty on the two motor fuels.

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) alter petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis depending on the average price of the benchmark fuel over the preceding 15 days in the global market and foreign exchange rates.

Read |India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: Chairman, SBI

In the international market, Brent crude futures for September settlement had fallen 67 cents, (0.7 per cent), to $102.53 a barrel by 0421 GMT, down for a fourth day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery slid 77 cents (0.8 per cent), to $93.93 a barrel, also down for a fourth day, according to Reuters data.

Read |RBI to ensure rupee finds its level, zero tolerance for volatility: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, July 25, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

