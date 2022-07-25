Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check latest petrol and diesel rates in your city

July 25, 2022 12:08:05 pm
Petrol Price Diesel Rate in India Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained stagnant for the 64th consecutive day on Monday, July 25, 2022.
In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27. Likewise, in Delhi, one litre of petrol is selling at Rs 96.72, while that of diesel costs Rs 89.62, as per the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.
The prices of the two auto fuels were altered earlier this month in Maharashtra, when the state government announced a reduction in the value-added tax on petrol and diesel, by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively. Following this announcement, petrol and diesel rates were cut by Rs 5.04 and Rs 3.01, respectively, in Mumbai.
The price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state depending on freight charges and local taxes (VAT). In addition, the Center has placed excise duty on the two motor fuels.
Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) alter petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis depending on the average price of the benchmark fuel over the preceding 15 days in the global market and foreign exchange rates.
In the international market, Brent crude futures for September settlement had fallen 67 cents, (0.7 per cent), to $102.53 a barrel by 0421 GMT, down for a fourth day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery slid 77 cents (0.8 per cent), to $93.93 a barrel, also down for a fourth day, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, July 25, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
-
