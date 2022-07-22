Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol Rate Today, Diesel Rate Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 61st consecutive day on Friday, July 22, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra were changed last week, following the state government’s announcement to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively. As a result, the next day, petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 5.04 and Rs 3.01 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the two motor fuels are subject to excise duty imposed by the Centre.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) usually alter petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, depending on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the international market, as well as foreign exchange rates.

On Wednesday, the Centre reduced the export duty on ATF by two rupees per litre, to Rs 4, and scrapped the Rs 6 per litre export duty on petrol. Besides this, the government also reduced the export duty on diesel by Rs 2 to Rs 11 per litre. Also, the additional cess on domestically produced crude oil, which was earlier Rs 23,250 per tonne, was reduced to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

In the global market, Brent crude futures rose $1.51, (15 per cent), to $105.37 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.34 (1.4 per cent), to $97.69 a barrel, as per Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, July 22, 2022: