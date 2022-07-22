scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol-Diesel Price Today, July 22, 2022: In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.27. Keep reading to find out fuel rates in your city. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 11:41:25 am
Petrol Rate | Diesel Rate | Petrol Diesel TodayPetrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Indian oil petrol pump. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha 14.06.2021)

Petrol Rate Today, Diesel Rate Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 61st consecutive day on Friday, July 22, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra were changed last week, following the state government’s announcement to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively. As a result, the next day, petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 5.04 and Rs 3.01 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the two motor fuels are subject to excise duty imposed by the Centre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained |Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) usually alter petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, depending on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the international market, as well as foreign exchange rates.

On Wednesday, the Centre reduced the export duty on ATF by two rupees per litre, to Rs 4, and scrapped the Rs 6 per litre export duty on petrol. Besides this, the government also reduced the export duty on diesel by Rs 2 to Rs 11 per litre.  Also, the additional cess on domestically produced crude oil, which was earlier Rs 23,250 per tonne, was reduced to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

In the global market, Brent crude futures rose $1.51, (15 per cent), to $105.37 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.34 (1.4 per cent), to $97.69 a barrel, as per Reuters data.

Read |Out of cash and out of fuel, Sri Lanka runs on patience

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, July 22, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on Aug 7; opens ticket sales

Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on Aug 7; opens ticket sales

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement