Thursday, July 21, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol-Diesel Price Today, July 21, 2022: In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 89.62. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 11:56:52 am
Petrol Diesel Rates Today in India: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Reuters/File)

Petrol-Diesel Price Today 21st July: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain steady across the country for the 60th consecutive day on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Delhi, petrol is available for Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 89.62.

In Maharashtra, petrol and diesel rates were altered last week after the state government announced the reduction in the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre, respectively. Following this decision, petrol price got reduced by Rs 5.04 per litre and diesel price got cut by Rs 3.01 per litre, the next day, in Mumbai.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary in each state, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Furthermore, the Centre collects excise duty on the two automotive fuels.

Read |Even as commodity prices soften, MPC must continue to focus on inflation

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) generally alter petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis depending on the average price of benchmark fuel over the preceding 15 days in the global market and foreign exchange rates.

On Wednesday, the Centre eliminated the Rs 6 per litre export tax on petrol and cut the same on ATF by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 4. This apart, the government also cut export tax on diesel by Rs 2 to Rs 11 per litre. Moreover, the additional cess on domestically produced crude oil, which was previously Rs 23,250 per tonne, was lowered to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

In the international market, Brent crude futures dropped 77 cents (0.7 per cent), to $106.15 a barrel by 0427 GMT after slipping 0.4 per cent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 88 cent (0.9 per cent), to $99.00 a barrel following a 1.9 per cent drop on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

Read |As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, July 21, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

