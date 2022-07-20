Petrol diesel price today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

July 20, 2022 1:01:50 pm
Petrol-Diesel Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the nation for the 59th straight day on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre, and diesel is available for Rs 89.62, while in Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.27.
Petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra were changed last week after the state government’s announcement to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and 3 per litre, respectively. As a result, petrol and diesel prices got reduced the next day, by Rs 5.04 per litre and Rs 3.01 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai.
In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the Centre levies excise duty on the two automobile fuels.
Subscriber Only Stories
Generally, the oil marketing companies alter the fuel prices on a daily basis, depending on the average price of benchmark fuel over the previous 15 days in the international market and foreign exchange rates.
The Centre on Wednesday scrapped the export duty of Rs 6 per litre on petrol and reduced the same on ATF by Rs 2 per litre, bringing it down to Rs 4 per litre. The finance ministry notification also announced the reduction of export duty on diesel by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 11 per litre. Furthermore, the additional cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne on domestically produced crude oil has been reduced to Rs 17,000 per tonne.
In the global market, Brent crude prices for September fell 37 cents (0.3 per cent), to $106.98 a barrel by 0340 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped 69 cents (0.7 per cent), to $103.53 per barrel. The WTI contract will expire later on Wednesday, as per Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, July 20, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new Sri Lanka president, gets support from Rajapaksas’ SLPP
Rocketry gets OTT release date, Madhavan says ‘Mission accomplished’
Maharashtra crisis: SC says pleas filed by Sena, rebel MLAs raise constitutional questions
Dell’s futuristic XPS 13 Plus comes to India, starts at Rs 159,990
Monkeypox: Karnataka TAC recommends strict surveillance at Bengaluru, Mangaluru airports
Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi on Thor’s return: ‘That was a surprise to me too…’
Seventeen hits new milestone, completes six weeks on Billboard Hot 200 with Face The Sun
British homes were built to retain heat. That’s becoming a problem.
Ranbir Kapoor ignored Aamir Khan’s advice on becoming an actor: ‘I thought, ye kya bol raha hai’
Is the palm oil the wonder plant it is made out to be?
Woman crosses track seconds before train arrives. Watch video
Bird Watch: Jacobin cuckoo, a bird that heralds the arrival of rains