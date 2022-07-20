scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Petrol diesel price today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

Petrol-Diesel Price Today, July 20, 2022: In Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Simultaneously, in Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre. Read further to find out fuel rates in your city. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 1:01:50 pm
Petrol, Diesel Price in Today in India: A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol-Diesel Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the nation for the 59th straight day on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre, and diesel is available for Rs 89.62, while in Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Maharashtra were changed last week after the state government’s announcement to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and 3 per litre, respectively. As a result, petrol and diesel prices got reduced the next day, by Rs 5.04 per litre and Rs 3.01 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai.

In India, petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight charges. Additionally, the Centre levies excise duty on the two automobile fuels.

Read |No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies FM Sitharaman

Generally, the oil marketing companies alter the fuel prices on a daily basis, depending on the average price of benchmark fuel over the previous 15 days in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

The Centre on Wednesday scrapped the export duty of Rs 6 per litre on petrol and reduced the same on ATF by Rs 2 per litre, bringing it down to Rs 4 per litre. The finance ministry notification also announced the reduction of export duty on diesel by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 11 per litre. Furthermore, the additional cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne on domestically produced crude oil has been reduced to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

In the global market, Brent crude prices for September fell 37 cents (0.3 per cent), to $106.98 a barrel by 0340 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped 69 cents (0.7 per cent), to $103.53 per barrel. The WTI contract will expire later on Wednesday, as per Reuters data.

Read |Even as commodity prices soften, MPC must continue to focus on inflation

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, July 20, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

