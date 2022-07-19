Petrol diesel price today: Check fuel rates in your city

July 19, 2022 12:13:49 pm
Petrol diesel rate for today: Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant across the country for the 58th consecutive day on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is available for Rs 94.27, while in Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel remains available for Rs 89.62.
In Maharashtra, petrol and diesel prices were altered last week after the state government announced a reduction in the value added tax (VAT) on both auto fuels by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 3 per litre on diesel. Following the announcement, petrol and diesel rates were reduced the next day by Rs 5.04 per litre and Rs 3.01 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai.
Depending on local taxes (VAT) and freight charges, petrol and diesel price varies from state to state in India. Furthermore, the central government imposes excise duty on the two auto fuels.
The price of petrol and diesel is normally adjusted by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a daily basis in accordance with the benchmark fuel’s average price over the preceding 15 days in the global market, as well as foreign exchange rates.
In the global market, Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 43 cents to $105.84 a barrel by 0446 GMT. The contract rose 5.1 per cent on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12. WTI crude futures for August delivery dipped 28 cents to $102.32 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1 per cent on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, July 19, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
