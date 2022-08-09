Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities

August 9, 2022 12:56:43 pm
Petrol Diesel: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 79th straight day across the country on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of the two auto fuels have not altered across the country in over two months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
In the global market, Brent crude futures fell 14 cents (0.1 per cent) to $96.51 a barrel at 0404 GMT, paring a 1.8 per cent gain from the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 16 cents (0.2 per cent) to $90.60 a barrel, after climbing 2 per cent in the previous session, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, August 9, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
-
