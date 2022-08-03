scorecardresearch
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Rate, Diesel Rate Today, August 3, 2022: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

Updated: August 3, 2022 1:58:44 pm
Petrol-Diesel Price Latest Updates Today:

Petrol Diesel Today: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged for the 73rd consecutive day across the country on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of the two auto fuels have not been changed across the country in over two months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

Petrol and diesel rates in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Generally, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

The government on Tuesday halved the windfall tax on the export of diesel and scrapped the levy on jet fuel (ATF) shipments but raised the tax on domestically produced crude oil. The tax on the export of diesel was cut to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 11. Export of petrol will continue to attract nil tax. However, the tax on domestically produced crude oil was hiked to Rs 17,750 per tonne from Rs 17,000. This is the second cut in these taxes in as many weeks.

In the international market, Brent crude futures were down 3 cents (0.03 per cent) at $100.51 a barrel at 0603 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $94.42 a barrel, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, August 3, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:56:58 pm

English footballer's celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda's Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
'Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran': Court

