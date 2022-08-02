Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities

August 2, 2022 1:04:33 pm
Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain unchanged for the 72th straight day across the country on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of the two auto fuels have not altered across the country in over two months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Subscriber Only Stories
Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
Owing to the price freeze on fuels despite rising input costs, Indian Oil Corporation on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 1,992.53 crore for the quarter ended June.
In the global market, Brent crude futures dropped 24 cents (0.2 per cent) to $99.82 a barrel by 0634 GMT, while WTI crude futures eased 10 cents (0.1 per cent) to $93.78 a barrel, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
Latest News
Maharashtra: Barber stabbed 38 times, dies; cousin arrested
Naga Chaitanya can’t stop blushing when quizzed about Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I’m just going to smile’
Telangana advocate dragged out of car, stabbed to death in Mulugu
Gogi gang member arrested after gunfight with police in Delhi’s Outer North district
Paras Kalnawat on his fallout with Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly: ‘I still respect her, think she has a little bit of love left for me’
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 shooting on hold due to Telugu producers’ strike
Paras Mhambrey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed by Arshdeep Singh’s maturity and ability to absorb pressure
Pak Army helicopter with top commander, 5 other senior officers on relief mission feared crashed in Balochistan province
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP’s Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past
Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums
Tamil Nadu man receives hands of brain-dead donor from Ahmedabad; says he’s ‘filled with gratitude’
Independence Day: 40 RPF personnel set out on bike rally from Hyderabad to Delhi