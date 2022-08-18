Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities

August 18, 2022 12:13:43 pm
Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 88th straight day across the country on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of two key auto fuels have not altered across the country in nearly three months. They were last revised simultaneously across the country on May 22 when the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
In the global market, Brent crude futures climbed 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $93.80 a barrel by 0347 GMT while the US crude futures gained 4 cents (0.1 per cent) to $88.15 a barrel, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, August 18, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
