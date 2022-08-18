scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities

Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today, August 18, 2022: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 12:13:43 pm
Petrol-Diesel Price Latest Updates Today: A car refueling. (Image: Pixabay)

Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged for the 88th straight day across the country on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of two key auto fuels have not altered across the country in nearly three months. They were last revised simultaneously across the country on May 22 when the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, Brent crude futures climbed 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $93.80 a barrel by 0347 GMT while the US crude futures gained 4 cents (0.1 per cent) to $88.15 a barrel, according to Reuters data.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, August 18, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:13:43 pm

