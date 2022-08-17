Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today

August 17, 2022 11:19:20 am
Petrol Diesel Today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged for the 87th consecutive day across India on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
The rates of the two auto fuels have not altered across the country in nearly three months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
The price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
Petrol and diesel rates in India differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Subscriber Only Stories
Generally, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
In the international market, Brent crude futures rose 56 cents (0.6 per cent) to $92.90 a barrel by 0415 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 62 cents (0.7 per cent) to $87.15 a barrel, Reuters data showed.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, August 17, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
PCMC chief Rajesh Patil shunted out after a mixed tenure
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Vijay Varma says Darlings is the ‘antithesis’ of Kabir Singh, reveals Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in playing Hamza
Tamil Nadu CM in Delhi: Stalin to call on PM Modi in the evening
Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as her favourite Bollywood couple after calling Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mismatched
Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC
Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals
Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place
Ekta Kapoor roots for ‘legend’ Aamir Khan, says Laal Singh Chaddha cannot be boycotted
Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt ‘physically assaulted’ her, new report reveals
Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna Shewakramani: ‘Sima Taparia and I did have a breakup, our values…’
CUET UG 2022 Phase IV LIVE Updates: Exam begins for over 3 lakh students