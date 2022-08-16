Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities

August 16, 2022 4:54:24 pm
Petrol Diesel Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 86th straight day across the country on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of the two auto fuels have not altered across the country in over two months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
In India, petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Generally, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
In the global market, Brent crude futures fell 84 cents (0.9 per cent) to $94.26 a barrel by 0953 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 45 cents (0.5 per cent) to $88.96 a barrel, according to Reuters data.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, August 16, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
