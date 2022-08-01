Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: The prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged for the 71th consecutive day across the country on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of the two auto fuels have not been changed across the country in over two months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the central government levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) generally revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Owing to the price freeze on fuels despite rising input costs, Indian Oil Corporation on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 1,992.53 crore for the quarter ended June.

In the international market, Brent crude futures were down $1.19 (1.1 per cent) at $102.78 a barrel at 0212 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.19 a barrel, down $1.43 (1.5 per cent), Reuters data showed.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, August 1, 2022: