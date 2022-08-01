Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today

August 1, 2022 10:45:44 am
Petrol Diesel Price Today: The prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged for the 71th consecutive day across the country on Monday, August 1, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.31, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.27, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of the two auto fuels have not been changed across the country in over two months. They were simultaneously last revised across the country on May 22 when the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Since then fuel prices have been unchanged across the country except in Maharashtra where the new state government last month reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively.
Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. This apart, the central government levies excise duty on the two auto fuels.
Subscriber Only Stories
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) generally revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.
Owing to the price freeze on fuels despite rising input costs, Indian Oil Corporation on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 1,992.53 crore for the quarter ended June.
In the international market, Brent crude futures were down $1.19 (1.1 per cent) at $102.78 a barrel at 0212 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.19 a barrel, down $1.43 (1.5 per cent), Reuters data showed.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, August 1, 2022:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Chennai
|102.63
|94.24
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Hyderabad
|109.66
|97.82
|Patna
|107.24
|94.04
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.71
|96.52
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats
Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case
Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from August 1
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video
Mumbai News Live Updates: Salman Khan issued arms license following threats; ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor starrer is ‘housefull’
Whaaaaat? How much does French fries cost? A sausage and pale French fries cost 1000 bucks at CWG
Pat Carroll, voice of iconic Disney villain Ursula, dies at 95
Sensex and Nifty open on positive note on firm global trends, foreign funds inflows
Everything we expect Apple to launch at its September 2022 event
Watch: Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder to dismiss to Moeen Ali
India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day