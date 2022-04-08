Petrol and diesel prices on April 8: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the second consecutive day across the country on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Friday but were set to drop around 3 per cent for the week as consuming countries’ planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia because of western sanctions, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures advanced by 16 cents (0.2 per cent) to $100.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 35 cents (4 per cent) to $96.37 a barrel. Both contracts are set to fall for a second week, with Brent set to drop 3.4 per cent while WTI is set to decline 2.8 per cent, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 8, 2022: