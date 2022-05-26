Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced this past Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Subsequently, the state governments of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala too decreased VAT on petrol and diesel following Sitharaman’s call to provide further relief to consumers following a cut in excise duty by the Centre.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise the rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for July settlement gained 40 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $114.43 a barrel at 0412 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery climbed 55 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $110.88 a barrel, the report said.

