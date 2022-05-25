Petrol and diesel prices on May 25: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the third straight day across the country on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital on Sunday.

Additionally, the state governments of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala too decreased VAT on petrol and diesel after Sitharaman’s call to provide further relief to consumers following a cut in excise duty by the Centre.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the US summer driving season, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures for July rose 46 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $114.02 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery was up 58 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $110.35 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, May 25, 2022: