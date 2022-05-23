Petrol and diesel prices on May 23: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: After witnessing a sharp cut on Sunday, prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The rates of both the key auto fuels were sharply reduced on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital on Sunday.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The state governments of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala have decreased VAT on petrol and diesel after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s call to provide further relief to consumers following a cut in excise duty by the Centre, though some other states appeared reluctant citing their inability to take more strain on revenue.

The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala announced a cut in the state tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Congress-led Rajasthan government reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre, and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on per litre petrol by Rs 2.08 and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices gained on Monday with US fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker US dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fuelled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents to $113.27 a barrel at 0408 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $110.81 a barrel, adding to last week’s small gains for both contracts, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, May 23, 2022: