Petrol and diesel prices on April 20: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 14th successive day across the country on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The rates of both the key auto fuels were last revised on April 6, 2022, when they were raised by 80 paise a litre each.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 120.51, while diesel is retailing at Rs 104.77, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in April, both petrol and diesel have been hiked by Rs 3.60 per litre in the national capital. Last month, they were raised by Rs 6.40 per litre after witnessing nine hikes in a span of ten days when daily revisions in auto fuel prices resumed following a gap of a record 137 days on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

Generally, the OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday from sharp losses in the previous session as concerns about tighter supplies from Russia and Libya dominated, while industry data showed a drop in US crude inventories last week, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures rose 98 cents (0.9 per cent) to $108.23 a barrel while the front-month WTI crude futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, rose 94 cents (0.9 per cent) to $103.50 a barrel. The second-month contract gained $1.07 to $103.12 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, April 20, 2022: